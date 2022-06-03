Details released about deadly deputy shooting in Marshall County

New information is coming to light regarding a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened last month in Marshall County.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash was killed after police say a man who had been hiding a gun during an interview about an ongoing criminal investigation shot Cash, killing him.
According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), Gary Rowland of Murray, KY was killed by another deputy just moments after firing the shot that killed Chief Deputy Cash.
It happened May 16 at about 2:00 pm outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
KSP says Rowland was arrested for parole violations and other offenses and was then transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest.
According to investigators, Chief Deputy Cash interviewed Rowland in regards to another unrelated criminal investigation.
KSP says at one point during the interview, Rowland asked to be allowed to go outside to smoke a cigarette. Two deputies, including Cash, escorted Rowland outside to the front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
KSP says a short while later, Rowland pulled out a gun he was hiding during the entire incident and fired a shot at Cash, hitting him.
The other deputy then returned fire at Cash, killing him.
According to KSP, Chief Deputy Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran.
He had been with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office since 2020.
Cash also worked for the Kentucky State Police, retiring in 2018 as a Sergeant.