Developing: Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nearly 10,000 customers are without power across southwest Indiana and nearby areas due to the strong winds. The winds have also brought down large tree limbs and small trees, causing minor property damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&