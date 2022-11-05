 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nearly 10,000 customers are without power
across southwest Indiana and nearby areas due to the strong
winds. The winds have also brought down large tree limbs and
small trees, causing minor property damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Developing: Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning.

At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside.

Near Riverside Drive and Culver a metal awning was sheared off and tangled in power lines. Just a couple blocks away on 2nd Street, an unoccupied vehicle was hit by a large tree limb.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and EPD and EFD are assisting where needed.

This is a developing story...

