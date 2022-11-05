Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents Historic Newburgh Winterlights

Historic Newburgh, Inc, will hold its third annual fundraising event-2022 Newburgh Winterlights. Diamond Valley Federal Credit Union presents the event.
The event will include thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail from the Aurand Trailhead, across the red bridge, through the woods, and onto the overlook.
This year's Historic Newburgh Winterlights event will include more lights than last year.
Tickets are $5 per person, and children two and under are free.
Historic Newburgh Winterlights will be open on December 1-4 and December 8-11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The trail will take around 20 minutes to complete.
The event begins at the Gene Aurand Trailhead, located at the corner of State Road 662 and Yorkshire Drive in Newburgh, IN.
Proceeds from the event benefit Historic Newburgh, the non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, economic vitality, and sustainability of the downtown Newburgh area.
Newburgh Winterlights is a rain-or-shine event. There will be no refunds or rescheduling.
Parking is available at St. John Baptist Catholic Church, located at 625 Frame Road, Newburgh, IN.