Did the school resource officer fire at the shooter? What we know and don't know in the Texas massacre

We may never know why a shooter gunned down 19 children and two teachers in a massacre Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
But as the nation mourns 21 lives lost, more details are emerging about the shooting and the investigation, along with unsettling questions about the timeline and the police response -- chief among them whether the school resource officer fired on the shooter, how long the gunman was in the school and how he managed to keep police away.
Here's what we know and what we don't know:
Gunman shot his grandmother, texted his plans and crashed his car
Salvador Ramos, 18, was the gunman, authorities have said.
Minutes before the horrific attack, Ramos allegedly sent a series of text messages to a teen girl in Europe whom he had met online, describing how he had just shot his grandmother and would "shoot up a(n) elementary school."
Ramos complained about his grandmother being "on the phone with AT&T abojt (sic) my phone," according to screenshots reviewed by CNN and an interview with the girl, whose mother gave permission for her to be interviewed.
"It's annoying," he texted.
Six minutes later, he texted: "I just shot my grandma in her head."
Seconds later, he said, "Ima go shoot up a(n) elementary school rn (right now)."
The 15-year-old girl, who lives in Frankfurt, Germany, had begun chatting with Ramos May 9 on a social media app, she said later.
Ramos told her Monday he got a package of ammunition and the bullets would expand when they struck somebody, she said.
At some point, the girl asked what he planned to do. He told her it was a surprise and to "just wait for it," she said.
On Tuesday, at 11:01 a.m. CT, Ramos called and told her he loved her, she said. Then, about 20 minutes later, he texted her he had shot his grandmother. The 66-year-old was in serious condition Wednesday at a San Antonio hospital, officials said.
It's not clear why Ramos then targeted Robb Elementary, a school of 535 students in grades 2 through 4 as of last school year.
Near the campus, his vehicle crashed into a ditch, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sgt. Erick Estrada said. The cause of the crash was not clear.
Next, Ramos got out of the vehicle wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a rifle, Estrada said.
Then the horrific school attack unfolded
The gunman first encountered an armed school district police officer, DPS officials have said. But what happened between them still isn't fully known -- including how far away the school resource officer was from the gunman, if he was in a vehicle or if he fired his weapon, DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez told CNN on Thursday.
Those answers are key to understanding the initial police response and how it might have influenced the heinous minutes that followed.
While "engaged" with the school officer, the gunman dropped a black bag full of ammunition outside the school, Estrada told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
More officers responded "immediately" and "followed right behind" the shooter as he entered the school through an unlocked door, Olivarez said, citing preliminary information.
There was "gunfire exchanged" and shots fired inside the school, he said, and two officers were shot. It's not clear, though, where the officers were at the time, Olivarez said, as investigators work to figure out if they were hit at the doorway or in the building.
The shooter then barricaded himself in the adjoining classrooms where the 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were slaughtered, per DPS officials.
Exactly how the shooter barricaded himself inside the classrooms -- whether he locked the door or created a physical barrier, for example -- also remains unclear, Olivarez said. "We're still trying to establish if there was any type of locking mechanism on the doorway from inside the classroom."
Over 80 federal officers responded immediately to the carnage, and soon 150 converged on the area, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told CNN on Wednesday. Beyond his unit, they came from US Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations and the US Homeland Security Department's Homeland Security Investigations.
The agents and other law enforcement officers took fire from the shooter, who had barricaded himself, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa tweeted.
"Risking their own lives, these Border Patrol Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children on the scene to draw the shooter's attention away from potential victims and save lives," she wrote.
Eventually, a tactical team "was able to eliminate the threat and bring the suspect down," Estrada said. But it's still not clear exactly how they got access to him.
The gunman was in the school for 40 to 60 minutes before the specialized response team got in and fatally shot him, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Wednesday. Still, that time frame is an "estimate," Olivarez said Thursday morning.
Now authorities are digging into key questions
Police continue to try to piece together the full timeline of the shooting, Olivarez said Thursday morning.
Investigators are working to "establish and corroborate" the role of the school resource officer -- who has not been identified publicly -- in the initial response, he told CNN. The Texas Rangers interviewed the officer Wednesday evening, Olivarez said, adding he hoped to get more information within hours about his response.
Asked if investigators are clear on whether the officer fired on the shooter, Olivarez said, "At this point, we are not."
Investigators also are working to establish what security measures were in place at the school, Olivarez told CNN, after noting the shooter "was able to make entry into that school unimpeded" through the unlocked door.
"We're working closely with the school district, with the superintendent, to see what the policies were in place," he said.
The district had in place a safety plan with its own police force, social media monitoring and a threat reporting system to "provide a safe and secure environment" for students, its website states. It's not clear to what degree the plan was developed with active shooters in mind.
Amid the unknowns, questions swirled Thursday about the police response.
"I understand that's what everyone wants to know is a timeline," Olivarez told CNN. "We're trying to establish a timeline from the initial shooting with the grandmother to the point where the shooter was killed, and also in between that," he said.
"So, we're trying to establish every single timeline as far as how long the shooter was inside the classroom, how long did the shooting take place. But as of right now, we have not been able to establish that."
Emergency protocol calls for ending a threat as quickly as possible because fatalities happen in seconds to minutes.
"It's almost incomprehensible for me to come up with a rational explanation as to why you would wait 30 minutes to an hour to get in there," said Andrew McCabe, CNN senior law enforcement analyst. "The door breaching, if it's just a locked door, that doesn't take 30 minutes to get into."
Here's what we know so far about the shooter ...
The gunman was a student at Uvalde High School, officials said.
Three days before the shooting, a photo of two AR-15-style rifles appeared on an Instagram account tied to Ramos.
Ramos recently sent a former classmate a photo showing an AR-15, a backpack with rounds of ammunition and several gun magazines, said the peer, who didn't want to be identified.
"I was like, 'Bro, why do you have this?' and he was like, 'Don't worry about it,'" the friend told CNN. "He proceeded to text me, 'I look very different now. You wouldn't recognize me.'"
Ramos had stopped attending school regularly, the friend said. He worked at a local Wendy's, the restaurant's manager told CNN.
Ramos "kept to himself mostly" and "didn't really socialize with the other employees," evening manager Adrian Mendes said. "He just worked, got paid, and came in to get his check."
The teen in Germany who said she and Ramos had communicated for weeks said Ramos told her he spent a lot of time alone at home.
"Every time I talked to him," she said, "he never had plans with his friends."
... and the victims whose lives were stolen
Hours after the shooting, families waited in agony at a nearby civic center to find out if their loved ones had survived. Some gave DNA samples to help identify the victims, they told CNN.
"We see people coming out just terrorized. They're crying one by one. They're being told that their child has passed on," said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who was there Tuesday.
Outside, a father who had just learned his child had been killed fought tears as he was embraced by his cousins. A few yards away, a grandmother arrived from San Antonio and vowed not to stop praying for her 10-year-old granddaughter as they waited for identification results from family DNA swabs.
By Wednesday morning, several families confirmed they had received devastating news.
Just hours before he was killed, 10-year-old Xavier Lopez was celebrated at Robb Elementary's honor roll ceremony, his mother Felicha Martinez told The Washington Post.
"He really couldn't wait to go to middle school," she said.
Angel Garza spent seven hours searching for his 10-year-old daughter before learning Amerie Jo Garza was among the children killed, he said.
"Please don't take a second for granted," Garza posted on Facebook. "Hug your family. Tell them you love them."
Ten-year-old Eliahana "Elijah" Cruz Torres was also a victim, her aunt Leandra Vera told CNN. "Our baby gained her wings," she said.
Tess Marie Mata, also 10, was killed in the shooting, too, her sister Faith Mata, 21, confirmed to the Washington Post. Tess was a fourth-grader who loved TikTok dances, Ariana Grande and the Houston Astros, Mata told the Post. She had been saving money for a family trip to Disney World.
"My precious angel you are loved so deeply. In my eyes you are not a victim but a survivor. I love you always and past forever baby sister, may your wings soar higher then you could ever dream," Mata wrote on Twitter.
As of Thursday, six victims remained hospitalized, four of whom -- including the gunman's grandmother, who is in serious condition -- are at University Hospital in San Antonio, according to the hospital.
Two 10-year-old girls are among those in the hospital -- one in serious condition and the other in good condition. A 9-year-old child is in good condition, the hospital said Thursday.
Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio was treating two adult patients from the shooting, both in serious condition, a spokesperson said.
The remains of 19 victims had been taken to funeral homes by midday Thursday, with the final two due to be released that afternoon, Judge Lalo Diaz said.
