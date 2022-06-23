Digital preview released of bridge at Highway 41 and Washington Avenue in Evansville

Authorities with the Indiana Department of Transportation's Southwest division have released a digital preview of a new pedestrian bridge that's coming to the Evansville area.
The digital rendering released by INDOT shows the pedestrian bridge that would cross Highway 41 at Washington Avenue - a busy intersection near Bosse High School used by students and other pedestrians frequently.
Curious to see what a new Pedestrian Bridge in @EvansvilleINGov will look like? We asked, you answered! Take a look at a sneak preview of some of the aesthetics the new bridge will have ... and we'll see you on June 29th at the Public Hearing! pic.twitter.com/1Ih1VF2JjG— INDOT Southwest (@INDOTSouthwest) June 23, 2022
Those interested in joining the discussion on plans for the bridge can attend INDOT's upcoming public hearing on the project.
The public hearing is scheduled for June 29 with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. For full information on the hearing click here.
Those who can't attend the public hearing in person will be able to watch it on the INDOT Southwest Facebook page.