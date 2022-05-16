Diocese of Evansville superintendent leaving district for new role

Officials with the Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools District said Monday that the district's superintendent had accepted a new position with the Catholic University of America.
According to the Diocese, Dr. Hagan is leaving the district to work as the first Director of Catholic School Accreditation for the Institute for the Transformation of Catholic Education at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Hagan has served the past 12 years as superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Evansville.
Joseph M. Siegel said, “For the past 12 years, Daryl has served the parishes and schools of our diocese, and their families, with unparalleled skill driven by the utmost of faith and passion. Under his leadership, the vision statement for the Catholic Schools Office has been to ‘transform the world in response to the call of Jesus Christ to educate, inspire and proclaim.’ I congratulate and thank him for making that vision a reality in our 26 diocesan Catholic schools.”
In his new role with the Catholic University of America, Dr. Hagan will lead and craft the design, development, implementation and evaluation of the University's new Accreditation Program.
We're told that Bishop Siegel is now working on plans for the future leadership of the Catholic Schools Office.