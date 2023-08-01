Direct flights to Chicago now available in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport is expected to see a lot more travelers, as the airport is now offering daily jet service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Their first flight from airline carrier Contour Airlines departed for Chicago on Tuesday.
Contour Airlines is now offering 12 flights a week, allowing travelers in Owensboro to get or from Chicago in a little over an hour each way.
They are now the only airport in the region offering daily jet service to the windy city.
Evansville Regional Airport discontinued direct service to Chicago in March of 2022.
The next closest airport providing jet service into Chicago is in Louisville.
"We want people traveling from their hometown airport, and that is exactly what this service is designed to do, it is designed to make sure you have a viable option of travel from your hometown here in Owensboro" said Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz.
Airline executives as well as city and county leaders came out to celebrate the inaugural flight.
"Not only do we have domestic, many hundreds of domestic connections, we have international connections out of Chicago as well, which means Owensboro is truly connected to the world." said Doug Hoyt, Chair of the Owensboro Daviess Co. Regional Airport Board.
Flights start at around $69 each way.
You can click here to book a flight.