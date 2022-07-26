Disaster recovery expo held for Hopkins County tornado victims

Nearly eight months later, Barnsley resident Rachel Eagen is still picking up the pieces.
"Our house was hit hard," she said. "Every house on our street was hit hard. Our street is the street that the train derailed on."
Still waiting for her home to be rebuilt after it was destroyed by the December 10 tornado, Eagen is eager to go back home.
But she's not the only one still trying to get back on their feet. That's why the community came together to lend a hand.
The First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs turned into a disaster recovery expo Tuesday evening.
Dozens of groups set up tables and filled the room eager to offer assistance -- from financial to emotional -- to anyone who still needs it.
"I hope everyone that is maybe still lacking the coverage or the resources they need for anything, that they're able to come in here and find either the the help they need here or someone that can point them in the right direction," said Audra Baker, a representative with Pennyrile Community Action Agency, which works with healthcare program KYNECT.
Organizers tell 44News there was a smaller event held previously in Madisonville, but Tuesday's expo was intended to directly reach one of the communities hardest hit by the storms and to offer it a one-stop shop of information and resources necessary in helping tornado victims on their road to recovery.
"We found out in this little session, we had like 30 people and there were seven or eight who had never talked to a FEMA person never talked to as Red Cross Person, not talked to anybody," Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group Co-chair Mike Duncan said.
Whether they lost everything or were one of the lucky ones, all were welcomed with open arms because as those in Hopkins County know, for the community to truly recover everyone must come together.
"It's very touching and I'm thankful for it because we need stuff like this," Eagen said. "We all need help because we're all in the same boat."