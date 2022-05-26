Disaster Recovery Resource Fair happening in Hopkins County for tornado victims

Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, are planning to hold an event aimed at assisting victims of December's deadly storms and tornados.
The Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, June 4, at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Organizers say different topics will be covered at the event, including housing resources, homeowners insurance, foreclosure prevention, loans, legal services, mitigation, and more.
The Hopkins County Career and Technology Center is located at 1775 Cs-1038 in Madisonville.