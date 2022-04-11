Dispatcher Centers Deal with Increasing Call Volumes

It could be the first voice you hear during the worst-case scenario. You don’t see them. They’re just a voice on the phone.
A total stranger becomes your lifeline.
“You know, there’s a special type of person that has to do that. You have to be able to multitask and you also have to be able to compartmentalize. It’s very hard to do that. This is a job where you take things home with you even though you shouldn’t,” says the Deputy Director of Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch Carrie James.
The men and women at Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch are the middlemen between the public and our first responders.
They take the calls. They gauge the severity of the situation. Then, they dispatch the right people for the job.
So far this year, the center is averaging over 11,000 calls a month. That’s about 366 calls per day.
“When I was first dispatching, you would have the slow months, which were your winter months. Then starting about April, things got crazier and crazier and crazier. There’s really no slow time anymore. The slow time is between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the morning. That’s it,” James tells 44News.
To keep up, training is getting stronger, computer software is improving and the people wearing the headsets keep getting sharper.
“They get better every day. Every day those people improve,” James says.
With call volumes increasing, Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch is looking for people to join their team.
They’re accepting job applications until April 18th.
More information can be found on the city's website.