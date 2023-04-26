 Skip to main content
Disposal box for unused prescription medication available in Daviess County
El'Agance Shemwell

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — If you have any unused or expired prescription medication, you can drop it off at the Daviess County Courthouse.

The Daviess County Sheriff's office has a disposal box for unused prescription medication on the first floor of the Courthouse. 

You can safely discard expired household pharmaceuticals in the provided zip lock bags. Officials say liquids and syringes (needles) are not accepted.

For questions or more information, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 270-685-8444.

