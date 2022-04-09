Distracted Driving Awareness Efforts Ramp Up as Nationwide Crash Fatalities Increase

Distracted driving. We've all been guilty of it at one point or another.
It's become almost routine, but this social norm can have dangerous and even deadly consequences.
"The most problematic is the cell phone," said Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesman for the Evansville region. "Distractions can come in many forms, whether it's adjusting the radio, taking a sip of coffee or trying to settle down the kids in the backseat."
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and while local law enforcement has already been out on detail to combat the issue, traffic and roadway agencies are now joining in to help drive the message home.
AAA is one of those groups spreading the word.
In a recent PSA, the organization shares the story of Randall Siddens, a 34-year-old husband and father of three, who died from after he was struck by a driver who was video chatting on a cell phone and speeding.
Randall was hit while he was collecting traffic cones after a triathlon race in Columbia, Missouri in May 2019.
At the time of the crash, as police dashcam shows, Randall and another worker, both wearing visibility vests, were loading cones onto the back of a flatbed truck that had its yellow caution lights flashing. They were accompanied by a police patrol car on traffic duty. Regardless, the distracted driver never hit the brakes and never saw the road crew until it was too late.
"It's not just a statistic, but it's somebody's life that's impacted and it's their family's lives that's impacted," Chabarria said. "Even in this case, it's the distracted driver's life that was impacted. That driver had young children and is now time in jail because of the crash that she caused."
According to the latest data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, tragic incidents like those involving Randall happen all the time.
3,142 people died in distracted-related crashes in the U.S. in 2020, accounting for 8.1% of all roadway fatalities. That’s an average of 9 people killed each day.
Despite roadway traffic falling by nearly 50% in 2020 due to the pandemic, distracted driving fatalities saw a one percent increase from the year prior. Additionally, another 400,000 people are injured each year in distracted-related crashes. However, AAA suggests the true numbers of deaths and injuries are likely much higher because distracted driving is often underreported or difficult to determine as the cause of a crash.
"We know oftentimes in drinking and driving crashes, it's not that drunk driver that's injured or killed it's somebody else, a passenger a pedestrian, someone in another vehicle," Chabarria said. "We know that's often the case, sadly with distracted driving crashes as well."
As agencies hope to crack down on distracted driving, next week, another concern will be added into focus.
In 2020, there were 3,878 work zone crashes in Indiana alone. In total, 26 people were killed and 824 were injured.
That's why, for Workzone Safety Awareness Week, the Indiana Department of Transportation has posted a series of signs for drivers on I-69 near the Lloyd Expressway exits.
They serve as a reminder that flashing lights and orange cones are there for a reason.
"We hope that messaging lets people know, 'hey, your actions are important, they matter,'" said Jason Tiller, spokesman for INDOT Southwest region. "What you're doing in that work zone matters because there are lot of families potentially affected by what you're doing."
INDOT has pushed its work zone awareness campaign for a few years now and the agency hopes its pointed, visual approach will resonate with drivers more than words ever could.
"Our text message, that Facebook message, that Twitter tweet -- it's not so important that you take someone else's life in your hands and potentially end it," Tiller said.
AAA encourages all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following these tips:
• Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.
• Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.
• Pull over. If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.
• Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.
• Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.
• Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.
• Activate Do Not Disturb. Setting up this feature on iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.
• Everyone should prevent being ‘Intexticated’. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.