Dive team finds vehicles in Ohio River during search for missing people

Crews in Posey County were preparing to pull entire vehicles stuck deep under the surface of the Ohio River on Tuesday.
The cars could hold the key to unlock some of the Tri-State’s most baffling cold cases.
The cars haven’t been pulled up just yet. Crews say it’s a bigger, more complex challenge than meets the eye, but the payoff could be priceless for families missing a loved one.
Brothers Underwater Recovery are searching in the Ohio River, hoping to help in the cases of two missing Kentucky men.
While doing that, they discovered three different vehicles that may or may not be connected.
Brothers Underwater Recovery is a dive team who searches for missing people and helps to clean up river systems.
They operate entirely from donations from YouTube subscribers, and they’re currently looking into the cases of two men.
James Michael Mills has been missing from Uniontown, Kentucky since 2006.
The other case is of Edward Tidwell who disappeared in 1981.
Not much is known about either disappearance, but through their work, the dive team is hoping to provide some additional insight.
“We just try to help where we can. In my opinion, being a human, that’s what you should do. Just help wherever you can and that’s what we’re trying to do,” says Ronnie from Brothers Underwater Recovery.
The team used sonar to find the vehicles underwater.
They tagged their location with a buoy, then dove under to investigate.
When they dive, they say they’re looking for a license plate or anything that could identify the car.
What they found on Tuesday was two very buried cars at the bottom of the river and another that they haven’t looked too much into yet.
All three cars were found near the Hovey Lake Boat Ramp, not too far off the Indiana side of the shore.
The dive team says the two cars that they were focusing on on Tuesday have possibly been underwater there for decades and are too buried into the riverbed to be recovered by tow trucks.
They were able to grab a side mirror off of one of the vehicles and will now try to find out where this car might’ve come from and how it ended up buried in the Ohio River.