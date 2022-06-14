Doctors explain the dangers of the heat

In 100 degree weather, illness like heat stroke and heat exhaustion become major risks. If you must step out in the heat, doctors say to make sure you’re keeping an eye on yourself and the people around you.
A lot of people are at risk of heat exhaustion, particularly the elderly who can suffer from heat stroke within 30-60 minutes.
While kids are not as susceptible to heat stroke, they still run the risk of heat exhaustion. This is especially true in the summer months when kids are out in the heat for longer periods of time.
Doctors say it’s important for parents and coaches to keep an eye out for certain symptoms.
“As a parent, what I would make sure to look for is that my child did not appear to be dazed or confused at all. When they stop running, when they stop doing whatever sport they’re doing that they’re able to focus on you and interact,” says Dr. Karl Sash, Resident Faculty Practice at Ascension St. Vincent.
It’s important to stay hydrated. Drinking water or gatorade can help you lower your body’s temperature and replace the fluids that you might be losing through sweat.
If your child, or someone, is confused, unable to drink water, or if their heart rate is over 100, Dr. Sash says you should probably err on the side of caution and take them to the hospital because heat-related illnesses can turn deadly.
But what is the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion?
“Heat stroke is when that heat exhaustion has gotten to the point where you’re suffering much more in the way of confusions, weakness. With heat exhaustion, you just need to get out of the sun. You know that you feel poorly but you’re in your right mind and you can get inside, you can get fluids. If you wait too long, then clearly you can run the risk of heat stroke which ultimately can be fatal,” Dr. Sash says.
If you must go outside during a heat advisory, doctors say to try and stay in the shade and make sure you have constant access to fluids.