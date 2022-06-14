Doctors explain the dangers of the heat

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Doctors explain the dangers of the heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Claire Dugan

In 100 degree weather, illness like heat stroke and heat exhaustion become major risks. If you must step out in the heat, doctors say to make sure you’re keeping an eye on yourself and the people around you.

A lot of people are at risk of heat exhaustion, particularly the elderly who can suffer from heat stroke within 30-60 minutes.

While kids are not as susceptible to heat stroke, they still run the risk of heat exhaustion. This is especially true in the summer months when kids are out in the heat for longer periods of time.

Doctors say it’s important for parents and coaches to keep an eye out for certain symptoms.

“As a parent, what I would make sure to look for is that my child did not appear to be dazed or confused at all. When they stop running, when they stop doing whatever sport they’re doing that they’re able to focus on you and interact,” says Dr. Karl Sash, Resident Faculty Practice at Ascension St. Vincent.

It’s important to stay hydrated. Drinking water or gatorade can help you lower your body’s temperature and replace the fluids that you might be losing through sweat.

If your child, or someone, is confused, unable to drink water, or if their heart rate is over 100, Dr. Sash says you should probably err on the side of caution and take them to the hospital because heat-related illnesses can turn deadly.

But what is the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion? 

“Heat stroke is when that heat exhaustion has gotten to the point where you’re suffering much more in the way of confusions, weakness. With heat exhaustion, you just need to get out of the sun. You know that you feel poorly but you’re in your right mind and you can get inside, you can get fluids. If you wait too long, then clearly you can run the risk of heat stroke which ultimately can be fatal,” Dr. Sash says.

If you must go outside during a heat advisory, doctors say to try and stay in the shade and make sure you have constant access to fluids.

