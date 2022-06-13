Doctors share ways to avoid heat exhaustion

With record-breaking temperatures reaching the Tri-State, doctors are warning people about being outside for too long.
One of the most common heat-related illnesses Deaconess sees, is heat exhaustion.
"On days like today, we're going to see quite a few people who are overheated, this is what we call heat exhaustion. Headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and that's the time when you need to take heed, go inside, and cool off," says Dr. Gina Huhnke.
Failing to listen to your body to take a much needed break could result in heat cramps, or a heat stroke.
"If you're working with someone or outside with someone and they become confused, don't know what's going on, pass out or have seizures, that's when we talk about a heat stroke," Dr. Gina Huhnke said.
Dr. Huhnke says if you have to go outside, wear light colored clothing, hydrate with water or spots drinks, and take breaks often.
"Whenever you feel tired or weak, start sweating, then that's when you need to take a break."