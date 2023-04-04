Doctors warn of THC dangers to children after student gets sick from gummies

Police were called after a student at Harrison High School in Evansville fell sick and then admitted to eating THC gummies.
The incident happened on Monday.
Authorities say the student told administration that the gummy was given to her by another student.
That student was found, police say, with a bag of THC gummies on them.
According to authorities the candy was seized and parents were called.
Doctors, however, say this is something that seems to be happening more often.
“They look like good fruit gummy candies that a lot of kids like to eat, but they can’t eat them. They can’t be trusted,” Dr. Kailyn Kahre, Emergency Medicine Physician at Ascension St. Vincent, tells 44News.
“We definitely are seeing a rise in kids getting over-the-counter gummies because you can buy them pretty much anywhere these days,” says Dr. Kahre.
Health experts say the biggest things they see from kids whenever they ingest THC are extreme sleepiness and nausea.
“You combine vomiting with sedation, then we’re worried… that they’re going to aspirate something down into their lungs and get a bad infection,” Dr. Kahre tells 44News.
Kids who come into the emergency room can often end up with a tube down their throats to help them breathe.
But the scariest side effects come when the products are bought off the streets.
Dr. Kahre says, “Then you have absolutely no idea what is in them because they can be mixed with a multitude of other different drugs that can cause a whole host of other problems.”
Doctors say it’s important for parents to talk with their kids about drugs, and make sure they know not to eat anything given to them by someone they don’t know and/or trust.
“Just have an open and frank conversation, especially with your teenagers, about the dangers and the side effects of doing marijuana or any drug for that matter,” says Dr. Kahre.
We’re told the case was referred to the juvenile court for possession of marijuana.