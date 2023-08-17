Doctors warning of increased risk in cardiac arrest in young athletes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The high school sports seasons will be starting soon but the new season comes with renewed warnings. Doctors say the latest studies show cardiac arrest is becoming more prevalent in young athletes.
"Conduction goes from top to bottom of the heart and if it gets disrupted then the heart doesn't beat, they fall over," said Dr. Mark Martin, Family Practice Doctor.
Young athletes, but especially those who play football, basketball and soccer, are becoming more prone to sudden cardiac arrest. While cases tend to be 1 in every 50-to-80 thousand, its not impossible. Recent cases involving Buffalo Bills' defensive back Demar Hamlin and USC freshman Bronny James, is why doctors want everyone to be aware.
"That sudden cardiac death is due to an impact to the chest, the other thing you can have is dysrhythmias," Dr. Martin says. "They get out there, running around that kind of stuff, and they start feeling symptoms but once you put them under stress of an athletic competition, it starts to show."
Too much stress on a young athlete can potentially lead to heart related conditions and sometimes sudden cardiac arrest. Schools and coaches are staying aware of how issues of heat, overworking of an athlete and other factors could impact their health.
"I think the states got some new guidelines for us, school has guidelines, conference has guidelines, so we are very aware," said Coach Mike Goebel, Head Football Coach for Mater Dei High School. "We have trainers who watch very closely to what the heat index is and things like that cause the last thing we want is for someone to go down."
If your child ever feels shortness of breath, fatigue, or dizziness, its best to take them to the doctor.
Doctors are also advising that if your family has prior history of heart related conditions or issues, to let your coach know so that they are aware of it.