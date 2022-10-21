Doctors warning RSV cases are rising at an alarming rate

There's an urgent new warning for parents about a respiratory virus that’s hitting infants and young children harder and earlier than usual this year.
It’s called RSV. It’s basically the common cold, affecting the respiratory tract. But, it can cause more respiratory distress in babies and young children because their airways are smaller.
The illness does affect all ages, but it’s particularly common in children because of their size.
The infection makes it difficult to breathe, oftentimes sending children less than a year old to the hospital.
Right now, hospitals across the country are filling up.
Doctors say it might be early in the RSV season, but the numbers they’re seeing are massive.
Dr. Neil Connor, Pediatric Intensive Care Physician at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says, “We’re seeing a large number of them in our intensive care unit, and the hospital floor is probably 90% RSV or other viral related illnesses that are hospitalizing children.”
Doctors believe social distancing and facial covers prevented the RSV exposure in the last few years, and now that we’re free of that, we’re spreading the viruses much more easily
“It's a big difference between previous years. One respiratory therapist says it’s the worst RSV season she’s had in a few years,” Dr. Connor says.
RSV is very common. Doctors say most children have been infected by age two. Some develop mild symptoms, but for others, it can be life-threatening.
Doctors suggest keeping your children away from sick people, including family members. They say it’s also important to prioritize good hand hygiene this winter.