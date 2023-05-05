Dog reunited with airman thanks to Evansville billboard

About a month ago, a digital billboard across the street from the target on First Avenue popped up the face of Bean.
Bean is 1-2 year-old shepherd mix.
Bean was surrendered in October to the Newlife Rescue & Adoption Center in Posey County, with no name or information about her original owner.
“They said they rescued them from an abusive situation, is what we were told,” says Kristi Stauber, volunteer at the shelter and owner of the billboard.
Last week, the shelter got a call from a man down in Mississippi. “He said, you know, I think you have my dog,” Stauber tells 44News.
The man on the phone was Levi Rainbolt, a Tell City native and an active duty member of the Air Force.
“He was deployed and the person who was supposed to be taking care of his dog for him… I don’t know if they just got tired of doing it, I don’t know. But, they just brought him to the shelter,” Stauber says.
Rainbolt knew his dog was no longer in the care of the person he left her with, so he urged his friends and family to keep an eye out for him. Eventually, that paid off.
“One of his friends drove by the billboard on First Avenue and called him and said, ‘I think your dog is on a billboard in Evansville,’” Stauber says.
Rainbolt told the shelter he was making the 10 hour drive from his base in Biloxi, Mississippi and coming to get her as soon as he could.
Leann Bucchanan, a volunteer at the shelter, said no. Buchanan offered to meet Rainbolt halfway.
So, Bean was loaded up and hunkered down for a road trip to dad.
On Friday afternoon, Bean and Levi were reunited.