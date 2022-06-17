Dogs found malnourished and dead at Evansville home; 2 people arrested

Two people were arrested on charges of animal cruelty in Evansville after police say dogs in their care were found mistreated and dead.
The Evansville Police Department says officers went to a home on East Tennessee Street near North Evans Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to investigate reports of a dead dog in the home's back yard.
When officers got to the home, they said they found a German Shepherd dead in the back yard.
Police say they talked to a man at the home, who was identified as 37-year-old Chadrick Goodall.
Chadrick told authorities that his sister, 32-year-old Melinda Goodall, owned the home, and that she wasn't home at the time.
Officers said they heard other dogs barking inside, and that Chadrick gave them permission to go inside and check on things.
When they went inside, police said the home had a strong smell of urine and feces. They say they found two dogs in a kennel that was covered in feces, with no food or water available. They said both dogs appeared to be underweight and malnourished.
Police said three other dogs were found in the basement, which was mostly covered in several feet of water.
All five of the malnourished dogs found inside the house were removed and taken into custody by Animal Control, police said.
Authorities say they later found Melinda at work and took her into custody. She told police that she hadn't been home for four days, but that Chadrick was supposed to be taking care of the dogs.
Melinda and Chadrick were both arrested on charges of animal cruelty. Police say Chadrick is also being charged with several drug offenses after claiming ownership of some methamphetamine and fentanyl that was found inside the house.