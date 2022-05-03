Dollar movies in Madisonville all summer long

Your summer plans in Madisonville might include the big screen now that movie-goers can catch their favorite flick for a lot less.
Every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m Golden Ticket Cinemas Capitol 8 in Madisonville will play various kid-friendly movies for one dollar.
The Summer Vacation Movie Series is returning to Madisonville this May and running through August 3rd.
This is the Cinema’s first time participating in the Summer Vacation Movie Series and staff says they’re eager to get started.
“It’s a good opportunity for families to come and watch those movies if they haven’t already seen it in the theater. And if there’s any big groups that have 20 or more, we ask that they call us here at the theaters and then that way we can make the right accommodations for them,” says Assistant Manager Trish Fox-Fulkerson.
The theater is also offering a five dollar ticket combo deal that includes popcorn and a drink.
The full list of movies included in the line-up can be found on Golden Ticket Cinema’s Facebook page.