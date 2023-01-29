Dolly Parton Imagination Library brought to Warrick County

Warrick Literacy and Education Connections is excited to be a part of early discussions that led to the writing of Indiana senate bill 340.
The proposal would establish a state-wide imagination library.
The idea came about from a group of middle schoolers at Castle North in 2017 when deciding what their year long school project should be about. They came across the idea and believed it would be a perfect fit for Warrick County, to show the importance of reading and education.
The bill ensures ALL children ages 0-5 receive books free of charge!
We spoke to Warrick Literacy & Educational Connections Director, Darlene Short, on how important this project is to the children, “We were sitting 25 kids in a classroom trying to decide what their project was going to be that year. They focused on literacy, and then they found the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and they said we should bring this to Warrick County. So we called the foundation and they told us you need 2 years worth of funding to even get started. Which meant to us we had to raise 20,000 dollars. In 6 months we had 40,000 dollars.”
The school’s generation-on project club continues to raise funds each year for the library in warrick county by writing, illustrating, publishing, and selling their very own children’s book.
They currently serve 2,000 children, and If the bill is passed they will double their numbers on children who are mailed age appropriate books each month.
After a year of discussion, this page turner of an idea may become a reality. To find ways you can help or register your child, visit their website: https://www.warrickliteracy.org/