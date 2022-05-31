Donation drive providing school supplies for EVSC teachers starts Wednesday

A partnership in Evansville, Indiana, is looking to provide local teachers with supplies for their classrooms.
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library and the EVSC Foundation's Teacher Locker are partnering up for the "Seasons of Sharing" school supply drive.
Through the Seasons of Sharing program, EVPL will begin accepting school supply donations at all eight of its library locations starting Wednesday, June 1.
Acceptable donation items include:
- Notebooks
- Pencils
- Paper
- Glue
- Scissors
- Markers
- Paint
- Art supplies
- Decorations
- Calculators
- Staplers
- Binders
All donated item will go straight to Teacher Locker, which provides EVSC teachers with free school supplies for their classrooms. After beginning on June 1, the library branch will accept school supply donations through Monday, July 18.
“EVPL is committed to supporting the teachers of our community,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said. “We hope that through this summer’s Seasons of Sharing drive, we help The Teacher Locker take one step closer to making sure all local teachers never have to worry about purchasing classroom materials and supplies.”
The Seasons of Sharing initiative was first launched in December of 2021.