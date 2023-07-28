 Skip to main content
Donation made in honor of Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn

Megan DiVenti

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — Another donation is made in honor of fallen Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn. 

Hauenstein's Print and Embroidery shop in Tell City donated $5,000 to Indiana Fallen Heroes. 

According to the post on social media, the shop owner thanks everyone in the community who helped make the donation possible. 

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation is an Indiana based non-profit that provides support for surviving family members of Indiana police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.  

Through the foundation, they are able to help families with funeral services, financial planning, legal counsel, and other needs. 

