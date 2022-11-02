Donations needed at Food Pantries

With the holiday season right around the corner, food pantries like Swirca in Evansville need your help with donations so that they can stock their food pantries.
Shelves have become bare as pantries are looking for donations to help people in the area. Items such as canned goods, microwavable meals and hygiene products are all the items requested.
Pantries like Swirca have had to turn people away due to the shortage of items, effecting the people who need it.
Before you donate, make sure to check and see if the item is expired. Any expired items will not be accepted because they cannot be given out. To donate, just go to a location and drop off your items.