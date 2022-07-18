Donut Bank celebrates a sweet 55 years in the Tri-State

Like any successful bank, adding new locations is one way to measure the company's successes.
That same train of thought can also be used when it comes to banks that offers donuts and coffee, as opposed to home and auto loans.
Donut Bank opened on July 18th, 1967.
The first Donut Bank location opened its doors on First Avenue in Evansville.
Fast forward 55 years later and there are 9 locations spanning Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton, and Henderson.
The company says a 10th location is currently in development.