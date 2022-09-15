Donut Bank offering free coffee to celebrate 'National Coffee Day'

Tri-State coffee lovers can take advantage of an upcoming deal at Donut Bank.
In celebration of National Coffee Day, Donut Bank says it will be offering free 16oz coffees with any purchase.
Donut Bank says it will be offering the deal as stores open on Thursday, Sept. 29, until noon.
The bakery says the offer includes signature brewed coffee and cold brew coffee, at a limit of one per customer with purchase.
There are Donut Bank locations in Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton, and Henderson.
For a full list of Donut Bank locations, you can click here.