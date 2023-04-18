 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ TO 8 AM CDT
/9 AM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ to 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plants located in sheltered locations will
have the greatest chance of being impacted by frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Downtown Evansville businesses show support for Louisville victims with light display

  • Updated
  • 0

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) -- April 17 makes one week since the mass shooting that happened at the Old National Bank on Main St. in Downtown Louisville.

Monday, leaders with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District organized a light display between downtown businesses in honor of the 5 Louisville victims.

"Take a moment and think about what happened and reflect on our role as citizens to ensure that this doesn't happen anymore," said the President of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District Josh Armstrong. 

Several businesses along Main St. and Riverside joined forces to bring this tribute to light.

"From Bally's to Old National Bank along Riverside Dr. on Main St. from 6th to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard," said Armstrong. "The medical school campus has lighting as does the Old Courthouse and the National Events Plaza."

With the Old National Bank Headquarters in Downtown Evansville the staff of the bank is giving comfort to their old national bank family as they go through this difficult time.

The Tri-State community is providing support for those impacted.

"It's such a strong connection to so many businesses, so many families, so many non profits throughout our community," said Armstrong "It's just a real strong string that was connecting us last week."

Downtown Evansville Louisville mass shooting tribute

