 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 expected today...

One more day of record heat is expected across the quad-state
region today. Heat index values in the late morning and afternoon
will reach 100 to 105 degrees. Take extra precautions if you work
or spend time outside. A significant cooldown will arrive tonight
as a cold front moves through the region.

Downtown Evansville celebrates the arrival of fall with a Wine Walk

  • 0
Downtown Evansville Wine Walk
Tommy Mason

Downtown Evansville is ushering in the fall season with their annual Wine Walk. 

Adam Trinkle from Downtown Evansville joined 44News This Morning to explain the event, and what it means for local businesses.

The event happens Friday, September 30 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M along Main Street.

Twelve wine choices will be available for sampling from Oliver Winery in Bloomington.

Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 the day of the Wine Walk.

DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE IS CELEBRATING THE FALL SEASON A WINE WALK...

JOINING US THIS MORNING TO GIVE A SNEAK PEEK INTO WHAT'S IN STORE--ADAM TRINKEL OF DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE....

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you