Downtown Evansville celebrates the arrival of fall with a Wine Walk

Downtown Evansville is ushering in the fall season with their annual Wine Walk.
Adam Trinkle from Downtown Evansville joined 44News This Morning to explain the event, and what it means for local businesses.
The event happens Friday, September 30 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M along Main Street.
Twelve wine choices will be available for sampling from Oliver Winery in Bloomington.
Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 the day of the Wine Walk.
