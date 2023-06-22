Downtown Evansville closing roads for Hadi Shrinersfest

EVANSVILLE, In (WEVV) — The annual Hadi Shrinersfest will get underway in downtown Evansville this weekend.
Portions of downtown Evansville will be closed for the entirety of the event.
Starting today, the closures include Riverside Drive, between Court and Cherry Street...
Main Street, between Second and Riverside Drive...
Walnut Street, between First and Riverside Drive....
And Vine Street, between Riverside and First....
The closures are set to begin Thursday around 9 a.m. and last through Sunday at 5 p.m.
Live music, food, an LST-325 re-enactment, a beer garden, and more are all on the schedule.
The event will also include the drawing for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot on Saturday, which had a total pot of over $150,000 as of Thursday Morning.