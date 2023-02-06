Downtown Evansville offering Black History Month activities and events

To celebrate Black History Month, Downtown Evansville will host a few events.
The list below includes where residents can go throughout the month of February.
- Friday, February 10th: Storytime with Liam Douglas at the Children's Museum of Evansville-11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, February 15th: Storytime with Melissa Moore at the Children's Museum of Evansville-11:30 a.m.
- Friday, February 17th: Storytime with Brandon Gibson at the Children's Museum of Evansville-11:30 a.m.
- Friday, February 17th: Take 6 Free Concert at the Victory Theater-7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, February 19th: Screening of PBS; American Experience: The Abolitionists at EVPL Central- 1 p.m.
- Sunday, February 19th: Unity Concert at the Old National Events Plaza-5-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 22nd: Storytime with Roseyn Hood at the Children's Museum of Evansvil-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, February 27th: Cookbook Club: Gulla Geechee Home Cooking at EVPL Central-6 p.m.