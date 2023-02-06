 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown Evansville offering Black History Month activities and events

  • 0
Downtown Evansville offering Black History Month activities and events
Megan DiVenti

To celebrate Black History Month, Downtown Evansville will host a few events. 

The list below includes where residents can go throughout the month of February. 

  • Friday, February 10th: Storytime with Liam Douglas at the Children's Museum of Evansville-11:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, February 15th: Storytime with Melissa Moore at the Children's Museum of Evansville-11:30 a.m.
  • Friday, February 17th: Storytime with Brandon Gibson at the Children's Museum of Evansville-11:30 a.m.
  • Friday, February 17th: Take 6 Free Concert at the Victory Theater-7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 19th: Screening of PBS; American Experience: The Abolitionists at EVPL Central- 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 19th: Unity Concert at the Old National Events Plaza-5-7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 22nd: Storytime with Roseyn Hood at the Children's Museum of Evansvil-11:30 a.m.
  • Monday, February 27th: Cookbook Club: Gulla Geechee Home Cooking at EVPL Central-6 p.m.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device