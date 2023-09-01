Downtown Evansville offering gift card sweepstakes to help Main St. businesses during road closure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Want a chance to win free gift cards to some of Evansville’s Main St. businesses? Downtown Evansville is doing just that to help offset the effects of the Main Street Reconstruction project on local shops.
With parts of Main St. shut down to car traffic, some businesses are left without the storefront parking they’re used to. That’s why Downtown Evansville is running a sweepstakes, and all you need to enter is a receipt.
Until early October, the 300 block of Main St. is blocked off to cars as the driving lane is resurfaced to replace the crumbling brick surface with pavement.
With parking more scarce and some worried about a decline in customers, Downtown Evansville is moving to provide an incentive to shop at the 10 stores on the block.
- Angelo's
- Bargetown Market
- Entwined Wine & Cocktail Bar
- Estella Dean Home
- High Score Saloon
- Hometown Nutrition Evansville
- Insomnia Cookies
- Jimmy John's
- Posh on Main
- Subway
Simply take a photo of your receipt from any of those stores, send it to info@downtownevansville.com, and you’ll be entered to win a gift card of your choosing to any of the 10 stores.
Adam Trinkel, events director for Downtown Evansville, told 44News ”these businesses are open. The sidewalk is accessible, so we just want to encourage people to come down and support these businesses. We’re really excited about the reconstruction project. It’s just creating challenges right now for our businesses, but it’ll really pay off in the long run and make the street much safer and more accessible for all.”
Some business owners agree that the construction is a good thing, but it still takes a toll.
Vicki Bohleber, the owner of Posh on Main, told 44News about the reconstruction project: ”it really is needed. I worried every day when I crossed the street whether I was going to turn an ankle or something on a broken brick. It’s just really hard to see that in front of your business.”
Some locals didn’t let the closure stop them from getting out and finding a way around the hassle of street parking.
The winners of the sweepstakes will be selected every Tuesday, and the offer will be extended to the 200 block of Main St. when the reconstruction starts there in October.
Downtown Evansville plans to hand out four $10 gift cards per week for as long as the street remains blocked off.