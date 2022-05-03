Downtown Evansville Sidewalk Sale scheduled for Saturday

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is hosting their fourth annual Sidewalk Sale.
Organizers say the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 7th from 9a.m. to 2p.m.
"The interest in this event has increased tenfold since we started in 2018. We continue to have community members from all across the city register to sell their handmade, vendor, and household items," says Josh Armstrong, EID President. "We're welcoming more than 100 participants selling everything from handmade cutting boards to jewelry and clothing."
Since last year, 14 new businesses have opened in Downtown Evansville.
Organizers say downtown stores and restaurants will be opening and offering special deals. Local food trucks will also be serving at the sidewalk sale.