...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Downtown Evansville to Hold Fireworks on the Ohio for Independence Day

fireworks

Evansville's largest public fireworks celebration is making a return this Fourth of July. 

Fireworks on the Ohio, presented by Bally's Evansville, allows the community to come out and celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4.

Organizers say the event is free to attend thanks to generous corporate sponsors, and will kick of at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting around 9:15 p.m. along Riverside Drive (Court Street to Cherry Street).

Food trucks will also be on hand for anyone interested in grabbing a bite to eat. 

Participants are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets, however personal fireworks, glass containers, pets, and alcohol are not allowed. 

In the chance there is rain, the fireworks show may be delayed, but it will still take place. 

