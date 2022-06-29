Downtown Evansville to Hold Fireworks on the Ohio for Independence Day

Evansville's largest public fireworks celebration is making a return this Fourth of July.
Fireworks on the Ohio, presented by Bally's Evansville, allows the community to come out and celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4.
Organizers say the event is free to attend thanks to generous corporate sponsors, and will kick of at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting around 9:15 p.m. along Riverside Drive (Court Street to Cherry Street).
Food trucks will also be on hand for anyone interested in grabbing a bite to eat.
Participants are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets, however personal fireworks, glass containers, pets, and alcohol are not allowed.
In the chance there is rain, the fireworks show may be delayed, but it will still take place.