 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown Evansville to hold Santa Stroll event

  • 0
Downtown Evansville Santa Stroll

Downtown Evansville will hold a Christmas event, Santa Stroll. 

The event begins at Riverside and Main Street. Holiday décor and lighting installations will include lighted trees along Riverside Drive, a Chandelier tree, 12 nutcrackers, and the lighted archway at 2nd and Main Street. 

Santa, "The Snow Sisters," Olaf, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the abominable Snowmonster will appear.

Attendees will receive a free Christmas ornament, holiday crafts, hot cocoa, and special Downtown Evansville stickers.

The event will take place on December 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.