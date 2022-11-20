Downtown Evansville to hold Santa Stroll event

Downtown Evansville will hold a Christmas event, Santa Stroll.
The event begins at Riverside and Main Street. Holiday décor and lighting installations will include lighted trees along Riverside Drive, a Chandelier tree, 12 nutcrackers, and the lighted archway at 2nd and Main Street.
Santa, "The Snow Sisters," Olaf, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the abominable Snowmonster will appear.
Attendees will receive a free Christmas ornament, holiday crafts, hot cocoa, and special Downtown Evansville stickers.
The event will take place on December 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.