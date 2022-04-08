Downtown Greenville in the Aftermath of Thursday's Large Fire

The area of downtown Greenville, Kentucky, is still being impacted by a large fire that broke out on Thursday.
As reported on Thursday, a large structure fire broke out in the city's downtown around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
It started at a building near the intersection of East Main Cross Street and Main Street, and ultimately, multiple buildings were deemed beyond recovery.
Crews said they were finally able to leave the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, though multiple traffic restrictions are still in place.
The Greenville Fire Department says that N. Main Street is currently down to one lane, with no turning lanes in bot the north and southbound directions of travel.
If you are on East Main Cross St. going towards the intersection of North Main, this is also a one lane, with no turning lanes.
Anyone who can avoid the city's downtown area is being asked to do so if at all possible. If you have to travel through downtown, the fire department says to be cautious of debris that could still be in the roadway.