Downtown Henderson tuning up to host annual songwriters' festival

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)-- Music will soon fill the air in Henderson when the power of song brings accomplished songwriters together for a four-day indoor music festival.
The 13th annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters' Festival starts Wednesday, July 26, and runs through Saturday.
The festival will feature "early bird" and "night owl" performances on Friday and Saturday.
The early shows start at 7:00 those two nights and the late shows begin at 8:15 while Wednesday and Thursday's musical sets begin at 7:00.
The event showcases artists who have played on stage with Garth Brooks, Lee Brice, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, and many more.
According to the event organizers, participants will learn the stories behind the hit songs they hear on the radio.
Performances for Sandy Lee Songfest will take place in two locations in downtown Henderson, The Elm and Rookies.
The festival is named after the late Henderson County Judge/Executive Sandy Lee Watkins who died while attending a conference in California in 2010.
Organizers say Watkins was at the city's first songwriter’s event in 2010 and was looking forward to helping the event to grow.
A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Henderson area non-profit organizations.
For more information, check out the event's website.