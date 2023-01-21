 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop late this evening
and increase after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light
snow mix is expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late
tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to around 1
inch will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. With
low temperatures forecast to be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots
may develop on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures climb above
freezing by 9 AM.

Farther south across southeast Missouri and west Kentucky Sunday
morning, a period of light snow or sleet could result in a dusting
on grassy and elevated surfaces only.

Downtown Newburgh to hold Chocolate Walk

2023 Downtown Newburgh Chocolate Walk

Downtown Newburgh will hold its annual fundraiser, the 2023 Newburgh Chocolate Walk.

The event will take place on February 10-11.

For $10, you can buy a Chocolate Walk bag at participating businesses.

You can visit each business to receive chocolates as you shop and dine.

Proceeds benefit the Newburgh Area Food Pantry.

Hours of the event will be the hours the participating businesses are open. 

Most downtown businesses are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can look at your favorite downtown businesses' hours before heading to the Chocolate Walk.

