Downtown Newburgh to hold Chocolate Walk

Downtown Newburgh will hold its annual fundraiser, the 2023 Newburgh Chocolate Walk.
The event will take place on February 10-11.
For $10, you can buy a Chocolate Walk bag at participating businesses.
You can visit each business to receive chocolates as you shop and dine.
Proceeds benefit the Newburgh Area Food Pantry.
Hours of the event will be the hours the participating businesses are open.
Most downtown businesses are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
You can look at your favorite downtown businesses' hours before heading to the Chocolate Walk.