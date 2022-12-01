Dream Center needs toys for "Affordable Christmas" in Jacobsville

Dream Center Evansville is collecting toys for their annual "Affordable Christmas" in the Jacobsville neighborhood of Evansville.
"We just are collecting about 1,500 - 2,000 toys, anywhere from $15 - $30 value," said Cobus Morgan of Dream Center Evansville.
The toys - all new - will be sold to members of the Jacobsville community for $2 a piece. This give parents a wallet friendly option to get the kids something special this holiday season.
It is the fourth year Affordable Christmas has been held, and the first time it has been in person in two years due to the pandemic.
"Their money is going to be stretched further - that's going to lend itself for less money for Christmas presents. And that just shows I think - it'll emphasize the importance of affordable Christmas," Morgan explained.
An Amazon wish list has been made that people can browse for items the dream center is in need of to help the effort.
The shop will be set up in the Dream Center gymnasium on December 12th through the 15th.
The Dream Center says that it will make a world of difference for Jacobsville families this Christmas.
They say they know that many families in the area are on a tight budget - which shows how big of a difference the shop will make to the community they love.
"Our families are really really excited to be back in person - it's one of those experiences where you can really just feel the Christmas spirit," Morgan added.
Donations of new toys will be accepted by the dream center until December 12.