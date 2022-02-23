Drive-Thru Worker at Henderson Captain D's Restaurant Robbed at Gunpoint

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0
feet Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.8
feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 40.8 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected likely. Total sleet
accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations from
one tenth to two tenths of an inch likely.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky from the western side of Land
Between the Lakes and to the Ohio River and southeastern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should
be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day
Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition
the precipitation over to all rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Drive-Thru Worker at Henderson Captain D's Restaurant Robbed at Gunpoint

  • Updated
  • 0
Captain D's on Green Street in Henderson

Captain D's on Green Street in Henderson

Henderson Police are investigating an armed robbery that unfolded Tuesday. 

Authorities say they were called to the Captain D's on North Green Street for a robbery in progress. 

HPD says officers were told a woman came up to the drive-thru window appearing to want change for a five dollar bill.

Police say the worker started to grab singles to make change, but the suspect advised she wanted all the money from the register and brandished a firearm at the worker. 

We're told the worker gave the suspect the whole cash register drawer. 

HPD says the suspect took off walking towards the west side of the business. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this case should contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295, or contact Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111

Tags

Recommended for you