Drive-Thru Worker at Henderson Captain D's Restaurant Robbed at Gunpoint

Henderson Police are investigating an armed robbery that unfolded Tuesday.
Authorities say they were called to the Captain D's on North Green Street for a robbery in progress.
HPD says officers were told a woman came up to the drive-thru window appearing to want change for a five dollar bill.
Police say the worker started to grab singles to make change, but the suspect advised she wanted all the money from the register and brandished a firearm at the worker.
We're told the worker gave the suspect the whole cash register drawer.
HPD says the suspect took off walking towards the west side of the business.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on this case should contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295, or contact Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.