Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY,
MARCH 08...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 08.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&
Driver Crashes into Henderson Walgreens, Hits Propane Tank

  • Updated
  • 0
Driver Crashes into Henderson Walgreens, Hits Propane Tank
Marisa Patwa

A driver crashed their car into the Walgreens on Second Street in Henderson Saturday night.

Not only did the driver swerve into the brick wall, but an outside container filled with propane tanks.

No explosions occurred from the impact. 

Henderson Dispatch said the call came in just before 6 p.m.

The car was cleared from the building just shortly after, leaving behind a dent in the Walgreens wall and debris of shattered glass all over the floor.

No injuries have been reported so far from the crash.

