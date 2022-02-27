Driver Crashes into Henderson Walgreens, Hits Propane Tank

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.
.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.
For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY,
MARCH 08...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 08.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&