Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

breaking

Driver ejected from a car crash in Henderson County early Friday morning

car crash graphic

One person was life-flighted to an Evansville hospital early Friday morning following a single-vehicle accident.

According to Henderson County Sheriff's Office, after 3 A.M, deputies responded to a car in a ditch along Highway 357.

Deputies said the car was left the roadway when it started to travel sideways, flipped several times and ejected the driver of the vehicle.

The driver was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigation continues into the cause of the accident.

