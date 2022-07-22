Driver ejected from a car crash in Henderson County early Friday morning

One person was life-flighted to an Evansville hospital early Friday morning following a single-vehicle accident.
According to Henderson County Sheriff's Office, after 3 A.M, deputies responded to a car in a ditch along Highway 357.
Deputies said the car was left the roadway when it started to travel sideways, flipped several times and ejected the driver of the vehicle.
The driver was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where he is listed in critical condition.
Investigation continues into the cause of the accident.