Driver Rescued After Getting Stuck in Flooded Waters in Daviess County, Ind. Saturday

A driver was rescued after emergency officials say they drove through flooded waters Saturday in Daviess County Indiana.
Daviess County Sheriff Deputies and Daviess County Emergency Management responded to call of a driver stuck on flood waters on State Road 358.
Emergency officials say the driver had driven around road closed barricades into moving flood water.
Once central dispatch made contact with the driver, it was decided it was be quicker if the for Knox County responders helped with their hovercraft, and they were able to retrieve them from the car.
Indiana Conservation officers are investigating the incident.