 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze in Some Areas Tonight...

If you have sensitive plants outdoors you may want to take some
precautions tonight.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the
area with light winds.

Driver Rescued After Getting Stuck in Flooded Waters in Daviess County, Ind. Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Driver Rescued After Getting Stuck in Flooded Waters in Daviess County, Ind. Saturday
Marisa Patwa

A driver was rescued after emergency officials say they drove through flooded waters Saturday in Daviess County Indiana.

Daviess County Sheriff Deputies and Daviess County Emergency Management responded to call of a driver stuck on flood waters on State Road 358.

Emergency officials say the driver had driven around road closed barricades into moving flood water.

Once central dispatch made contact with the driver, it was decided it was be quicker if the for Knox County responders helped with their hovercraft, and they were able to retrieve them from the car.

Indiana Conservation officers are investigating the incident.

Recommended for you