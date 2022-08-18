 Skip to main content
Drivers, student injured during school bus crash in Posey County

A school bus crash near Mt. Vernon on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane sent three people, including a student, to the hospital.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies were dispatched to a crash with injuries involving a Mt.Vernon Metropolitan School District school bus.

The collision happened around 3:30 Thursday.

Investigators say the bus was driving south from Sauerkraut Lane and it appears the bus driver failed to yield the right of way to a car driven by an Evansville resident.

The sheriff says that the driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for driving with a suspended license.

Several agencies assisted in the crash response.

The injuries were considered minor.

