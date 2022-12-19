Driving on Ice and Snow: How you can avoid crashing

Winter is here, meaning temperatures are dropping leading to roads becoming covered in snow and ice. When roads are slick or your tires can't get traction, it can lead to crashes or spinning off the road.
When driving on bad road conditions, there are ways you can avoid a hazard and stay safe.
Make sure your tires are relatively new and have most traction possible. When turning, don't slam on the brakes and take turns slowly. If you begin to spin out, don't panic, just gently turn the wheel the other way to even your car out. When there is snow on the roads, drive in the path of the car ahead of you. Keep a good distance away in case you have to stop.
Lastly, know the conditions you are driving in.
If you don't feel comfortable driving in certain conditions, don't. Someone who has experience or is confident driving in slick conditions is the best option if you have to go out.