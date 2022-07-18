Drought conditions continue in the Tri-State

For the past few weeks, Vanderburgh County and the surrounding areas have been in a moderate drought, causing burn bans all over.
With the rain we experienced this past weekend, some are wondering if it was enough to lift some of those restrictions.
Vanderburgh County is currently under a moderate drought risk.
That information comes from the US Drought Monitor which publishes a new map every Thursday with updated data from the week prior.
Technically, we won’t know until Thursday if rain affected the drought-like conditions at all. However, the Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency says it's not likely.
“The rain we had over the weekend helped some, but it was not really enough to make a long term impact on the drought. It may have slowed the drought down a little bit, but by the end of this week, we will be back to where it would be more serious conditions,” says Evansville-Vanderburgh EMA Director Cliff Weaver.
Vanderburgh County EMA says if we didn’t get that rain this past weekend, we probably would've gone to a D2 on the drought scale.
D2 is a category up from where we stand now, meaning Vanderburgh County would’ve been experiencing a severe drought.
Fortunately, that was not the case. But, with the upcoming heat later this week, EMA says it’s going to take at least 2 to 3 more good rains before those burn bans are lifted and this drought is behind us.