Drug investigation leads to arrest and multiple drugs found

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
427 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM
CDT/800 PM EDT/ FOR EASTERN WHITE...SOUTHWESTERN WABASH...EDWARDS...
NORTHWESTERN WARRICK...VANDERBURGH...GIBSON...POSEY...WEST CENTRAL
PIKE...NORTHERN HENDERSON AND NORTHERN UNION COUNTIES...

At 640 PM CDT/740 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a
line extending from near Patoka to 7 miles north of Poseyville to
near Mount Vernon, moving east at 70 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Evansville, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon,
Newburgh, Chandler, Fort Branch, Albion, Melody Hill, Grayville,
Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Owensville, Poseyville, New Harmony,
Crossville, Patoka, Cynthiana and Blairsville.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 35.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 34.
Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 125 and 130.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

.Corrected to the correct day, Saturday into Sunday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...


* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Daviess and Henderson.

* WHEN...From 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ this afternoon through late
tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying andThe Flash Flood Watch is
cancelled for portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Daviess and Henderson.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the last few days have
led to increasingly wet soil conditions. Additional
thunderstorms, and perhaps multiple rounds of storms, are
forecast this afternoon and tonight, which may lead to flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall

Drug investigation leads to arrest and multiple drugs found

  • 0
Diamante Jones

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— An Evansville man is behind bars after an investigation led to the discovery of multiple drugs.

According to officers, before June 1, 2023, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received information about Diamante Jones selling fentanyl pills.

The affidavit says during June, the task force conducted more than two controlled purchases of fentanyl pills. Authorities say every purchase resulted in more than 10 grams of fentanyl pills.

According to authorities, detectives received a search warrant for Jones' apartment. However, before serving the warrant, detectives saw Jones leave the apartment and enter his vehicle.

Authorities say Jones also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

After initially refusing, Jones got out of the car and was arrested.

While searching Jones' vehicle, authorities found marijuana, two fentanyl pills, and a white iPhone.

Inside Jones' apartment, they found THC, fentanyl, cocaine, scales, a handgun, and $12,000.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for dealing cocaine, dealing a narcotic drug, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Recommended for you