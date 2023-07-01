Drug investigation leads to arrest and multiple drugs found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— An Evansville man is behind bars after an investigation led to the discovery of multiple drugs.
According to officers, before June 1, 2023, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received information about Diamante Jones selling fentanyl pills.
The affidavit says during June, the task force conducted more than two controlled purchases of fentanyl pills. Authorities say every purchase resulted in more than 10 grams of fentanyl pills.
According to authorities, detectives received a search warrant for Jones' apartment. However, before serving the warrant, detectives saw Jones leave the apartment and enter his vehicle.
Authorities say Jones also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.
After initially refusing, Jones got out of the car and was arrested.
While searching Jones' vehicle, authorities found marijuana, two fentanyl pills, and a white iPhone.
Inside Jones' apartment, they found THC, fentanyl, cocaine, scales, a handgun, and $12,000.
He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for dealing cocaine, dealing a narcotic drug, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.