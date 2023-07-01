Drug investigation leads to arrest and multiple drugs found

Weather Alert

.Corrected to the correct day, Saturday into Sunday morning. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess and Henderson. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the last few days have led to increasingly wet soil conditions. Additional thunderstorms, and perhaps multiple rounds of storms, are forecast this afternoon and tonight, which may lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.