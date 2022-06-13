Drug overdoses up by 14.5% in Kentucky, increase in fentanyl use largest contributor

A report released by Kentucky officials on Monday says drug overdoses have increased in the state.
The 2021 Drug Overdose Report released on Monday says that 2,250 Kentucky died from drug overdoses in 2021 - a 14.5% increase from the year prior.
According to a news release, the rise in overdose deaths was driven largely by an increased use in fentanyl, which accounted for 70% of all overdose deaths for the year. Additionally, the increase in overdose deaths was worsened by the widespread availability of potent, inexpensive meth, the news release says.
“Here in the commonwealth, we have been fighting a long battle against the opioid epidemic. This public health crisis has torn families apart and taken the lives of far too many Kentuckians, far too soon,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. “Every day we must work together to fund recovery programs and treatment options so that we can continue to address this scourge and get our people the help they need.”
The 2021 Overdose Fatality Report was released by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), with compiled data from the Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Kentucky Injury Prevention & Research Center and the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics.
