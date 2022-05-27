Dubois Co. Health Department offering back to school vaccination clinic

The Dubois Co. Health Department (DCHD) will be offering free vaccines for incoming 11th & 12th graders in June and July.
The DCHD will be offering the Menquadfi (MCV4) and the Bexsero (MenB) vaccines this Summer at their drive thru location.
A dose of MCV4 (meningococcal) is required prior to 12th grade. MCV4 protects against meningitis.
Men B vaccine, a 2-dose series given at least a month apart, protects students from the current main cause of meningitis that is not in the MCV4 vaccine. Men B is required for most colleges and universities.
No appointment is needed. If the parent or guardian is unable to attend the appointment, you can fill out a Parent Permission Form.
If you are unsure if your child is up to date, feel free to call the DCHD at 812-481-7056.
The DCHD is located at 1187 St. Charles Street in Jasper, IN.