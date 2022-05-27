 Skip to main content
Dubois Co. Health Department offering back to school vaccination clinic

Dubois County Health Department

The Dubois Co. Health Department (DCHD) will be offering free vaccines for incoming 11th & 12th graders in June and July.

The DCHD will be offering the Menquadfi (MCV4) and the Bexsero (MenB) vaccines this Summer at their drive thru location.

A dose of MCV4 (meningococcal) is required prior to 12th grade. MCV4 protects against meningitis.

Men B vaccine, a 2-dose series given at least a month apart, protects students from the current main cause of meningitis that is not in the MCV4 vaccine. Men B is required for most colleges and universities.

No appointment is needed. If the parent or guardian is unable to attend the appointment, you can fill out a Parent Permission Form.

If you are unsure if your child is up to date, feel free to call the DCHD at 812-481-7056.

The DCHD is located at 1187 St. Charles Street in Jasper, IN.