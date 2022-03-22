Dubois County Couple Arrested For Dealing Mushrooms, Marijuana

Two people remain behind bars in Dubois County following arrests related to drug trafficking.
Dubois County Sheriff's Office, along with the Huntinburg Police Department, Dubois County Prosecutor's Office and the Dubois County Superior Court Probation Office enforced a court order Monday at a home on N. Niehaus Trail in Dubois County.
The arrests of Alexis Seitz and Robert L. Shepherd III followed an investigation into potential drug activity at the home that first responders noticed on March 19 while they were attending to a possible opioid overdose.
Following a search warrant, officers located 177 grams of psylocibin mushrooms, 15 pounds of marijuana, and approximately $11,000 in cash.
Both Seitz and Shepherd III face charges including, Dealing in a Controlled Substance for the mushrooms, Dealing in Marijuana over 10 Pounds, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and other charges.
Investigation continues into the case.