 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In
western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is
occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 513 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in Vanderburgh
County due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Up to around 1 inch of rain has
already fallen in some locations.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Newburgh,
Morganfield, Chandler, Sturgis, Melody Hill, Breckinridge
Center, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Lynnville, New
Harmony, Corydon, Cynthiana, Robards, Kasson and Blairsville.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Dubois County Couple Arrested For Dealing Mushrooms, Marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0

Two people remain behind bars in Dubois County following arrests related to drug trafficking.

Dubois County Sheriff's Office, along with the Huntinburg Police Department, Dubois County Prosecutor's Office and the Dubois County Superior Court Probation Office enforced a court order Monday at a home on N. Niehaus Trail in Dubois County.

The arrests of Alexis Seitz and Robert L. Shepherd III followed an investigation into potential drug activity at the home that first responders noticed on March 19 while they were attending to a possible opioid overdose.

Following a search warrant, officers located 177 grams of psylocibin mushrooms, 15 pounds of marijuana, and approximately $11,000 in cash.

Both Seitz and Shepherd III face charges including, Dealing in a Controlled Substance for the mushrooms, Dealing in Marijuana over 10 Pounds, Possession of Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and other charges.

Investigation continues into the case.

Dubois County Mushrooms 032222
Dubois County Marijuana 032222
alexis-seitz and robert-shepherd from dubois-county-sheriff

Dubois County Sheriff's Office