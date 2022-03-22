Dubois County Couple Arrested For Dealing Mushrooms, Marijuana

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 513 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in Vanderburgh County due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to around 1 inch of rain has already fallen in some locations. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Sturgis, Melody Hill, Breckinridge Center, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Lynnville, New Harmony, Corydon, Cynthiana, Robards, Kasson and Blairsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&